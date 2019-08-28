NantHealth Inc. (NH) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

NantHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) is a company in the Healthcare Information Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

NantHealth Inc. has 21.1% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.2% of NantHealth Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.59% of all Healthcare Information Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has NantHealth Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth Inc. 0.00% -408.90% -58.40% Industry Average 6.58% 10.06% 7.60%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares NantHealth Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 35.73M 542.93M 103.53

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for NantHealth Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.40 3.00 2.75

As a group, Healthcare Information Services companies have a potential upside of 60.38%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of NantHealth Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NantHealth Inc. 0.93% -1.34% -22.65% 6.27% -82.62% 1.54% Industry Average 3.60% 9.04% 14.70% 22.21% 24.61% 27.52%

For the past year NantHealth Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NantHealth Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, NantHealth Inc.’s peers have 2.85 and 2.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. NantHealth Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantHealth Inc.

Dividends

NantHealth Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

NantHealth Inc.’s competitors beat NantHealth Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

NantHealth, Inc. operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care for critical illnesses. It develops NantHealth solutions, an adaptive learning system, including molecular profiling solution, software, middleware, and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes, and interprets various molecular, clinical, operational, and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources to enhance decision-making. The companyÂ’s products include Genomic Proteomic Spectrometry (GPS) Cancer molecular profile that integrates whole genome and transcriptome sequencing, and quantitative proteomics; GPS Cancer Report, a clinical cancer platform; and eviti, a decision support oncology solution. It also develops GPS in rare diseases and chronic illnesses. In addition, the company offers Nant Operating System (NantOS) and NantOS apps that include proprietary methods and algorithms, including patient portal and health heritage NantOS apps, care coordination and real-time connectivity NantOS apps, Provider Portal NantOS App, Care Coordination NantOS App Suite, Referral Management NantOS App, and Secure Messaging NantOS App, as well as cancer genome browser for healthcare providers and payors, self-insured employers, and biopharmaceutical companies. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.