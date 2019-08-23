Nantahala Capital Management Upped Stake in Qad (QADA); Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined While Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Decreased by $3.27 Million Its Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $713.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $37.75. About 97,215 shares traded or 55.51% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 04/04/2018 – QAD Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 40,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 769,909 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.21M, down from 810,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $285.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $67.57. About 8.04M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 28/03/2018 – WOODSIDE PETROLEUM LTD WPL.AX – ACQUISITION OF EXXONMOBIL’S INTEREST IN SCARBOROUGH GAS FIELD HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – FACILITY STARTUP FOR POTENTIAL U.S. GULF COAST PROJECT COULD COME AS EARLY AS 2021; 10/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 29/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY SHUTS LARGE CRUDE UNIT FOR 2 WKS OF REPAIRS; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is ExxonMobil a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD Precision Releases Global Trade and Transportation Benchmarking Tool – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About QAD Inc.’s (NASDAQ:QADA) 4.4% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qada +5.6% on Q4 beats, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: QAD (QADA) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.