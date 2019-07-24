Nantahala Capital Management Upped Its Qad (QADA) Position by $2.27 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stock Declined, Holder Private Advisor Group Lowered by $730,840 Its Position

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 76.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 13,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 17,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.07% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.88. About 1.25M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 31/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Plans to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Buy 770 Big-Rig Trucks as Cargo Demand Surges; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 04/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – VALIO SELECTS XPO LOGISTICS TO HANDLE ALL LOGISTICS OPERATIONS IN SAINT PETERSBURG; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $827.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $43.69. About 37,396 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 30/05/2018 – QAD INC QADA.O FY2019 REV VIEW $330.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS A SHARE $0.28; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 08/05/2018 – QAD Welcomes Customers and Partners to QAD Explore 2018 in Dallas; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 11,571 shares to 112,418 shares, valued at $13.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONG) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,020 shares, and has risen its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 199,439 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 140,175 were reported by First Manhattan Commerce. Btc Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tiverton Asset Management Llc, Delaware-based fund reported 18,604 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 74,142 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru has 2.18 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 1,834 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 404,145 shares. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.83% or 37,680 shares. Highbridge Management Ltd Com reported 10,000 shares stake. Mason Street Ltd Company holds 58,067 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 6,900 shares. Hsbc Public Lc holds 38,122 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 106,657 shares.

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.98 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.55M for 16.16 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 105.88% EPS growth.

