Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in World Accep Del (WRLD) by $4.99 Million; Two Sigma Securities Has Lifted Its Stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) by $1.21 Million as Stock Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Accep Corp Del (WRLD) by 4.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 30,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% . The hedge fund held 617,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $101.33M, down from 647,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Accep Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $125.99. About 120,128 shares traded. World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) has risen 24.62% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WRLD News: 19/04/2018 DJ World Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRLD); 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q Rev $151.9M; 10/05/2018 – World Acceptance 4Q EPS $3.18

Two Sigma Securities Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (Put) (AXP) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 30,300 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.74 million, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in American Express Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $118.63. About 2.14M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/03/2018 – AXP: CYBER ATTACK INVOLVED AN ORBITZ PLATFORM; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 18/04/2018 – American Express Card Member Spending Rose 12 % in 1Q; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Withdraws American Express Bank FSB Ratings; 25/05/2018 – American Express Launches Blockchain-Based Rewards Program; 18/04/2018 – American Express Consolidated Effective Tax Rate Was 22 %, Down From 32 % a Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,824 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Management. Klingenstein Fields & Communications Limited invested in 165,660 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 631,663 shares. Finemark Bancshares & holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 10,566 shares. Robecosam Ag stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Finance Architects Incorporated reported 1,526 shares. 3,492 were reported by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 370 shares. Stellar Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4,250 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt holds 88,802 shares. Savant Ltd Liability Co stated it has 7,802 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Aviance Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Veritable Limited Partnership reported 42,873 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.09% or 11,365 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc accumulated 2,439 shares.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 48,875 shares to 27,225 shares, valued at $2.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP) by 45,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,900 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 10 investors sold WRLD shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 6.93 million shares or 2.54% less from 7.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 6,240 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Spark Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 5,700 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 30,114 shares. Grp holds 0% or 4,955 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 2,154 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) for 30,348 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 39,519 shares. State Street invested in 196,210 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability has 1,479 shares. First Limited Partnership invested in 14,724 shares. 919 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 59,657 shares to 672,362 shares, valued at $64.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc.