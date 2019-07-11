Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in Kirklands (Put) (KIRK) by $2.80 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shareholder Harvest Capital Management Cut Its Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $256.17. About 1.01 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (Put) (KIRK) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.96% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $1.85. About 649,081 shares traded or 29.75% up from the average. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 52.71% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Names COO Michael Cairnes as Acting CEO; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4Q EPS 79c; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s Sees FY18 EPS 50c-EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN FISCAL 2018 ARE ESTIMATED TO RANGE BETWEEN $26 MLN AND $29 MLN; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT W. MICHAEL MADDEN RESIGNED; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 14/03/2018 – RT @herbgreenberg: LIVE…from NY, we are partnering with UC-Berkeley, Kynikos and Kirkland/Ellis to present a fraud conference on May 2 in N…; 16/03/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC KIRK.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 5 PCT; 17/04/2018 – Kirkland’s And Trisha Yearwood Launch Exclusive Collection

More notable recent Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kirkland’s (KIRK) Grapples with Weak Traffic & Rising Costs – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2019: HTHT,MDCA,KIRK – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Pedro L. GonzÃ¡lez-Seijo, Formerly with Transamerica Financial Advisors, Barred from Securities Industry – GlobeNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kirkland’s, Inc.’s (KIRK) CEO Woody Woodward on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Analysts await Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.71 earnings per share, down 77.50% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Kirkland's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.96% negative EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in On Deck Cap Inc by 1.09M shares to 5.17 million shares, valued at $28.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Mny Express In by 929,142 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $340,218 activity. 100,000 shares were bought by PLEAS CHARLES III, worth $239,000 on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management accumulated 52,600 shares. Invesco Limited holds 222,659 shares. Paradigm Cap Management Inc New York accumulated 1.07 million shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md accumulated 35,713 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Lc owns 13,116 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Ameriprise Finance owns 81,614 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 15,640 shares. 402,250 are held by Kennedy Cap. 112,376 are held by Adams Asset Advsr. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 4,772 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 8,887 shares. The New Jersey-based Prudential Incorporated has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). 84,230 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 237,324 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Sys, a California-based fund reported 971,355 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 10,919 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability reported 2.32 million shares. Moreover, Fukoku Mutual Life Communications has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 95,802 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stifel has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0.23% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 50,773 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Howe & Rusling reported 4,494 shares. Dana Invest Advsr has 31,956 shares. Pinnacle Associate Limited has invested 0.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Montag A & Associate invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Orleans Cap La reported 13,655 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management Inc accumulated 0.09% or 1,141 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “New Report Sheds Light on Health Care’s ‘Hidden’ Epidemic – Hospital Drug Diversion – and its Role in the Opioid Crisis – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Becton Dickinson upsizes notes tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Becton, Dickinson Muscles Through a Tough Quarter – The Motley Fool” with publication date: May 16, 2019.