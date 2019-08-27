Nantahala Capital Management Trimmed Arqule (ARQL) Stake By $386,072; OPTIVA ORDINARY SHARES (RKNEF) Sellers Decreased By 9.09% Their Shorts

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Arqule Inc (ARQL) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as Arqule Inc (ARQL)’s stock rose 58.90%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 12.01 million shares with $57.51M value, down from 12.10 million last quarter. Arqule Inc now has $1.04B valuation. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $8.67. About 979,966 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – Basilea licenses late-stage oncology drug candidate derazantinib from ArQule; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18

OPTIVA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) had a decrease of 9.09% in short interest. RKNEF’s SI was 1,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 9.09% from 1,100 shares previously. With 1,800 avg volume, 1 days are for OPTIVA INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RKNEF)’s short sellers to cover RKNEF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 100 shares traded. Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ArQule has $9 highest and $6.75 lowest target. $7.69’s average target is -11.30% below currents $8.67 stock price. ArQule had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham maintained the shares of ARQL in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Roth Capital.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:EXAS) stake by 186,200 shares to 1.30 million valued at $112.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Rafael Hldgs Inc stake by 117,155 shares and now owns 684,666 shares. Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) was raised too.

