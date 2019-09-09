Nantahala Capital Management Stake In Qad (QADA) Was Has Upped; Ronna Sue Cohen Increases Position in Unilever N V (UN)

Ronna Sue Cohen increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 5374.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ronna Sue Cohen bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85M, up from 51,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.01B market cap company. It closed at $62.69 lastly. It is down 0.68% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Wants to Filter China’s Foul Air Before It’s Cleaned Up; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $767.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.91. About 32,889 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q EPS 7c; 30/05/2018 – QAD INC – QTRLY SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE INCREASED 40 PCT, NOW ACCOUNTS FOR ONE-QUARTER OF TOTAL REVENUE; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 22/05/2018 – QAD Announces Project Upgrade Technology Grant Recipients; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 1.19M shares to 5.36 million shares, valued at $110.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirklands Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc.