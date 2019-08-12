Nantahala Capital Management Stake in Kirklands (Put) (KIRK) Lowered by $2.80 Million as Share Value Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Raised Its Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Position

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company bought 24,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.84M, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $83.44. About 510,783 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 11/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Leidos Awarded Department of Veterans Affairs IT Modernization Task Order; 15/05/2018 – Leidos Named ‘Best for Vets’ Employer by Military Times; 20/03/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS- PURPOSE OF AMENDMENT WAS TO REDUCE APPLICABLE MARGIN FOR B TERM LOANS OUTSTANDING IMMEDIATELY PRIOR TO AMENDMENT BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q EPS 66c; 17/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC – CONTRACT VALUE OF ABOUT $239.5 MLN IF ALL OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED; 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 29/05/2018 – Leidos Climbs into Top 300 in 2018 Fortune 500 List; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings Had $215M in Cash and Cash Equivalents and $3.1B of Debt at March 30

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (Put) (KIRK) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.62% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kirklands Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.365. About 86,485 shares traded. Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) has declined 84.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 84.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KIRK News: 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND SAYS MICHAEL MADDEN HAS RESIGNED AS CEO; 16/03/2018 – Kirkland’s 4th-Quarter Same-Store Sales Rose 2%; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Announces CEO Transition; 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S INC – MICHAEL B. CAIRNES, EVP AND COO, WILL SERVE AS ACTING CEO; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s Names COO Michael Cairnes as Acting CEO; 13/03/2018 The Lawyer [Reg]: Exclusive: Kirkland raids four firms for restructuring push; 05/04/2018 – Kirkland’s: W. Michael Madden Resigns as President and CEO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kirkland’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIRK); 05/04/2018 – KIRKLAND’S REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.2 – 2km ESE of Kirkland, Washington

Massachusetts Financial Services Company, which manages about $237.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 416,817 shares to 7.27M shares, valued at $755.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 188,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,703 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 18,796 are owned by Proshare Advsr Lc. 25,750 are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Destination Wealth Mngmt owns 777 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 528 shares. 4,922 were reported by Hayek Kallen Inv. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag owns 417,752 shares. Jefferies Lc holds 0% or 6,127 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 63,673 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 347,168 shares. Utd Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 3,164 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.01% or 3,785 shares. Bb&T Lc reported 0.18% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 18,216 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc Inc reported 0% stake.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $340,218 activity. 100,000 shares were bought by PLEAS CHARLES III, worth $239,000 on Wednesday, June 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold KIRK shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 13.27 million shares or 2.12% less from 13.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 119,396 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 13,750 shares. Tiaa Cref Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) for 162,709 shares. Paradigm Capital Management Ny stated it has 1.07 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt owns 242,600 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0% or 15,063 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 25,854 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 0% or 2.29 million shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). State Street Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp holds 0% or 52,600 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Company accumulated 500 shares. The Washington-based Parametric Associate has invested 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc stated it has 0% in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK). Kennedy has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).