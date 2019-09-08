Nantahala Capital Management Stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals LTD (GLMD) Has Trimmed by $317,600 as Share Value Declined; Exxon (XOM) Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd (GLMD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 39,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.27% . The hedge fund held 794,701 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.49M, down from 834,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.67 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 164,783 shares traded or 154.16% up from the average. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) has declined 56.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GLMD News: 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 19/03/2018 – Galmed Pharma at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 09/05/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 17c; 27/04/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 30; 03/04/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS – ENTERED INTO SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH BIOTECHNOLOGY VALUE FUND, L.P. AND CERTAIN OF ITS AFFILIATES; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramch; 16/04/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Host Post-EASL Key Opinion Leader Call on the Scientific Rationale and Clinical Development of Aramchol™ for NASH; 07/05/2018 – Galmed Pharma Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for May. 14; 27/03/2018 – Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Present New Scientific Data on the Mechanism by Which Aramchol Exerts its Effect on Fibrosis at EASL; 09/05/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD – REAFFIRMING SCHEDULE OF RELEASE OF ARREST STUDY TOP LINE RESULTS

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 11,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 79,309 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41M, up from 67,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $70.93. About 9.35M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL OUTLINES AGGRESSIVE GROWTH PLANS TO MORE THAN DOUBLE EARNINGS; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum Refining; 19/04/2018 – Arab Weekly: Exxon faces setback in Iraq as talks reach impasse; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Investment Mangement has 19,219 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Va reported 266,703 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 33,261 shares. Stellar Capital Lc holds 35,758 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smithbridge Asset Management De has 33,771 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Management has 424,618 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Wills Grp Inc Inc reported 43,405 shares. Bokf Na has 1.94M shares for 3.75% of their portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Co has 1,302 shares. Hartline Investment Corp holds 0.59% or 28,068 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv owns 245 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clark Group Incorporated accumulated 112,903 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Adirondack Tru Company invested in 1.86% or 33,734 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.53 million shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $40.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Analysts await Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 60.00% negative EPS growth.