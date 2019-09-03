Nantahala Capital Management Stake In Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Was Raised; Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $347,745 as Valuation Rose

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $323.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $114.81. About 1.70M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 20/04/2018 – Walmart Releases 2018 Annual Report, Proxy Statement, Global Responsibility Report and Global Ethics and Compliance Program Update; 09/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Walmart Buys Flipkart, Flying Cars in L.A; 10/04/2018 – Supermarket News: Walmart ups the ante in online grocery delivery; 07/05/2018 – Walmart is restricting opioid prescriptions to under a seven-day supply, in an effort to curb the opioid epidemic; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank’s Son confirms Walmart to acquire India’s Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s: Walmart Inc. Rating Outlook Stable; 16/03/2018 – WALMART CHINA APOLOGIES FOR LABELING TAIWAN AS A COUNTRY; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – FINAL MAKE-UP OF FLIPKART BOARD HAS YET TO BE DETERMINED, BUT IT WILL ALSO INCLUDE INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Would Own 40% of U.K. Business After Deal

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 358,845 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 20/03/2018 – Mark Stenhouse to join Exact Sciences as President, Cologuard; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com

Analysts await Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.08 per share. WMT’s profit will be $3.04 billion for 26.58 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Walmart Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.96% negative EPS growth.