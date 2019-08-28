Nantahala Capital Management Raised Its Position in Qad (QADA) as Share Price Declined; As Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Share Value Declined, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Has Lifted by $1.37 Billion Its Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72 million, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.02. About 70,814 shares traded or 8.09% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 26.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 58,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 281,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59B, up from 222,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.4. About 617,724 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rh by 248,666 shares to 429,434 shares, valued at $44.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 985,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call).

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $134828.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 544,595 shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $199.66 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) by 35 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 253 shares, and cut its stake in Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS).

