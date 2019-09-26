Nantahala Capital Management Position in Scientific Games (SGMS) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Intersect Capital Has Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $405,102; Share Value Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (SGMS) by 78.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 4.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.05% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78M, down from 5.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Scientific Games Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.28% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $21.45. About 204,312 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 16/03/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Launch Of National Lottery Of Kazakhstan; 03/04/2018 – SYMPHONY SOLUTIONS PARTNERSHIP W/ SCIENTIFIC GAMES DIGITAL; 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 02/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS BARRY COTTLE AS NEW PRESIDENT & CEO; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games Announces Barry Cottle as New Pres and CEO; 20/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES CORP – WON NEW, 5-YEAR CONTRACT FROM LOTTO RHEINLAND-PFALZ GMBH; 02/05/2018 – Scientific Games 1Q Loss $201.8M; 12/04/2018 – Scientific Games to Showcase Latest Innovation, Technology and Enhanced Digital Offering at NIGA 2018

Intersect Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intersect Capital Llc analyzed 214 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.43 million, down from 1,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intersect Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $860.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $29.54 during the last trading session, reaching $1738.79. About 1.90M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500.

Intersect Capital Llc, which manages about $207.70M and $258.65 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,282 shares to 10,472 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,752 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "FedEx CEO Thinks About Amazon Threat Every Day – Nasdaq" on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amazon buys cloud software startup – Seeking Alpha" published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Consumer Sector Update for 09/13/2019: AMZN, TM, TSLA, BGS, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq" on September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16.57M were accumulated by State Street Corp. Cambridge Inc reported 0.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Premier Asset Management Limited Com has 6,962 shares for 3.11% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 5,148 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt reported 6,052 shares. Meridian Mgmt Comm holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,821 shares. Tanaka Cap Mgmt Inc holds 2.67% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 460 shares. Vantage Investment Prtn Lc, Kansas-based fund reported 14,087 shares. Chilton Mngmt Ltd owns 2.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,641 shares. National Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 7.75% stake. First Commonwealth Corporation Pa accumulated 215 shares. Rbf Capital Lc holds 0.38% or 2,000 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md invested in 15.74M shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd accumulated 2,957 shares. Monroe Bankshares & Mi holds 0.44% or 692 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.50 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SGMS shares while 53 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 55.25 million shares or 1.55% less from 56.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amer International Gru Inc has 0.01% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 18,814 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 10,515 shares. Marathon Trading Inv Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 1.51M were reported by Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Com. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). 770,830 are held by Susquehanna Group Llp. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans accumulated 14,632 shares or 0% of the stock. Amalgamated Commercial Bank owns 10,583 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sylebra invested 7.91% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 135,456 shares. Teton Advisors Inc owns 0.03% invested in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 15,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.07% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Analysts await Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.01 earnings per share, up 107.14% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. SGMS’s profit will be $931,469 for 536.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Scientific Games Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -111.11% EPS growth.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10.66 million activity.