Nantahala Capital Management Position in Hca Healthcare (Put) (HCA) Cut by $52.00 Million as Valuation Rose; First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $4.61 Million as Valuation Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (HCA) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.11M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.4. About 1.17M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 22,952 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 304,306 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.22 million, down from 327,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $250.21. About 424,260 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,561 are held by Everence Capital Management Inc. D E Shaw & invested in 257,899 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) stated it has 3,062 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 197,773 shares. 54,099 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Mngmt. Horseman Management reported 8,000 shares stake. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Charles Schwab Invest has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1.56M shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt holds 28,120 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 53,532 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 0% or 42 shares. Fil Ltd holds 0.23% or 1.12M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 424,540 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.85% stake. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag reported 0.17% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc by 150,000 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 116,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has 2,625 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma owns 5 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 629,443 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement invested in 102,035 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Lc has 568 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Inc Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 8,012 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 31 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.02% or 129,365 shares. Fil Limited holds 176,962 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 1,691 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chemical Comml Bank reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Vident Invest Advisory Limited Co owns 2,491 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld holds 0.22% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Frontier Mngmt Co Lc holds 81,597 shares.

