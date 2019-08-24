Nantahala Capital Management Position in Codexis (CDXS) Has Lowered as Share Price Declined; Mackay Shields Has Boosted Its Position in Altria Group (MO) by $3.14 Million

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 55,023 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 503,143 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90 million, up from 448,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $46.41. About 10.51 million shares traded or 36.94% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Codexis Inc (CDXS) by 18.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.08% . The hedge fund held 5.36M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.11 million, down from 6.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Codexis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $749.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 568,553 shares traded or 39.14% up from the average. Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has risen 37.09% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.09% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proffitt And Goodson holds 2,134 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 129,466 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Adage Cap Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 2.35M shares. Madison Inc accumulated 9,393 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Cap Research holds 65.97M shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 0.13% or 245,249 shares. Rowland Invest Counsel Adv has 2,551 shares. 2,130 are held by Psagot Inv House. Parthenon Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.67% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Kemper Master Retirement Trust holds 1.93% or 52,950 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 7,037 shares. Halsey Assoc Ct has invested 0.2% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Capital Planning Advsr Ltd has 0.35% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 19,760 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru Company holds 1.14% or 22,443 shares.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $14.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 78,072 shares to 34,611 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 47,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,549 shares, and cut its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.85 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold CDXS shares while 38 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 40.50 million shares or 1.95% more from 39.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 25,476 shares. Sei Investments Co reported 0% stake. Garrison Bradford Associates holds 13,500 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 106,556 shares. Voya Investment reported 20,652 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0% invested in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS). Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 12,550 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 212,455 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 156,505 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 175,964 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 20,691 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 0% or 1.02 million shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) for 12,484 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 67,108 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc holds 333,065 shares.