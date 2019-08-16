Nantahala Capital Management Maintains Position in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE); Bp Wealth Management Has Boosted Wells Fargo (WFC) Holding by $792,624; Market Value Rose

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo (WFC) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 16,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 252,742 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 236,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $43.38. About 26.96M shares traded or 39.86% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO EARNED ~$3BLN FROM SWAPS POSITIONS OVER TIME: CFO; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Exit Positions in 13F Filing Stories (Correct); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Risk Shake-up Continues With Departure of Four Executives; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q LOANS $951.0B VS. $956.77B Q/Q; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: Amanda Norton Named Wells Fargo Chief Risk Office; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Hensarling Says Wells Fargo Needs to Be Held Accountable (Video); 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.58M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $56.02. About 358,940 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 01/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PROPOSED OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – NEW DATA FURTHER DEMONSTRATING FAVORABLE IMMUNOGENICITY PROFILE OF AAV5; 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary reported 309,047 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.09% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Iat Reinsurance Communications has 0.41% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Raymond James Tru Na reported 251,520 shares. Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 31,712 shares. Moreover, Green Square Ltd Liability Corp has 1.57% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 50,234 shares. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 10,091 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md stated it has 0.53% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Evanson Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 16,858 shares. Cap Investors accumulated 1.31% or 63.22M shares. Dana Invest Advsr holds 0.01% or 5,324 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.26% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eaton Vance Mgmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.11M shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel stated it has 0.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp (NYSE:HRS) by 4,519 shares to 7,814 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway A (BRKA) by 11 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

