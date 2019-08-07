Nantahala Capital Management Lowered Arqule (ARQL) Stake by $386,072; Share Price Rose; Claar Advisors Lowered Its American Tower New (AMT) Position by $1.14 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 12.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.51 million, down from 12.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 10.08% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $8.69. About 4.05M shares traded or 24.82% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE EXPECTS TO END 2018 WITH BETWEEN $40 AND $42 MLN IN CASH AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES; 17/04/2018 – ArQule Is Eligible for Up to $326M in Regulatory and Comml Milestones; 06/03/2018 ARQULE INC ARQL.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1.50 FROM $1.40; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Expects to End 2018 With $40M-$42M in Cash, Securities; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $218.51. About 1.01 million shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 133,331 shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $21.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 116,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

More notable recent ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “The Tech Trader’s 3 Stocks On The Move – Benzinga” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Holding ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Shares While The Price Zoomed 346% Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Why Small-Cap Biotech ArQule Is Rallying – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ArQule to Present at the SVB Leerink Spotlight Series: Rare & Genetic Diseases on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.