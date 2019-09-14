Nantahala Capital Management Increases Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB); Waterfront Capital Partners Has Lifted Position in Sun Cmntys (SUI) by $14.26 Million

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 5.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 446,693 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.86 million, up from 421,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $64.6. About 227,541 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 26/03/2018 – Via Sponsors University of California’s Asia IP Project; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 27/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES – PARTNERSHIP WITH HUAWEI TO LAUNCH HUAWEI P20 AND HUAWEI P20 PRO WITH DOLBY ATMOS SOUND AND DOLBY AC-4; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Net $70.6M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q EPS 64c-EPS 70c; 25/04/2018 – Toshiba Launches Dolby Vision Capable TVs

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 117.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 205,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, up from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $145.66. About 1.05M shares traded or 108.68% up from the average. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trus (NYSE:FR) by 111,419 shares to 747,581 shares, valued at $27.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgm Resorts International (Call) (NYSE:MGM) by 415,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Financial Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 8,543 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Cypress Capital Grp Incorporated invested in 1,849 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). Victory Capital accumulated 161,504 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 60,369 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 134,344 shares. Cap World holds 0.07% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) or 2.36 million shares. Waterfront Capital Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 205,967 shares. Hanseatic Management Incorporated reported 1,335 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp reported 0.01% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 1.94 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 3,296 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity stated it has 3,819 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tcw Group Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.15% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com has invested 0.27% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0.01% or 8,100 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 280 shares. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Pa invested in 3,566 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 8,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Asset Management One Ltd invested in 12,300 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 861,129 shares. The California-based Fuller And Thaler Asset has invested 0.68% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 290,700 shares. Moreover, Driehaus Capital Management Ltd has 0.02% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 11,789 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation, New York-based fund reported 5,848 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.04% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability holds 32,410 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. D E Shaw stated it has 256,392 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn reported 1.67% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).