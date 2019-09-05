Nantahala Capital Management Increases Holding in Bancorp Del (TBBK); Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Holding by $15.52 Million

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 16.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 94,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 483,480 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.57M, down from 578,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $220.97. About 767,190 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 03/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 2; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Confirms Preliminary Approach to Buy NEX Group; 22/03/2018 – LIVESTOCK-Trade war risk slams CME hogs; cattle turn higher; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Group’s $5.3B Offer; Petropavlovsk’s Largest Shareholder Backs Removal of Directors; 05/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: UP MORE THAN 1 PCT ON FIRMER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES, FUND BUYING AFTER JUNE 1LCM8 TOPS 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – CME CEO Duffy’s Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2022, From Dec. 31, 2020; 16/03/2018 – CME Group Statement Regarding Potential Offer for NEX Group; 19/03/2018 – 0HR2: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – CME GROUP INC; 23/03/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE NEARBY CONTRACTS 0#FC: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LIVE CATTLE FUTURES LOSSES, UNEASINESS AHEAD OF USDA REPORT -TRADE; 03/04/2018 – CME’s Black Sea wheat futures contract stirs interest of traders and hedge funds

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 133,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 2.60M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02M, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $530.85M market cap company. The stock increased 7.10% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 310,947 shares traded or 70.53% up from the average. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.12M shares to 847,785 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA) by 400,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 18,311 shares to 37,709 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avangrid Inc by 48,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).