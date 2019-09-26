Nantahala Capital Management Increased Its Position in Hca Healthcare (Put) (HCA) as Stock Price Rose; As Global Pmts (GPN) Share Price Rose, Holder Atlanta Capital Management Co Cut by $2.68 Million Its Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (HCA) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 320,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.25M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 889,525 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 16,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 517,825 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.92 million, down from 534,545 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $160.35. About 707,160 shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20; 22/05/2018 – Global Payments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Global Payments Names Winnie Smith Vice President of Investor Relations; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN TO EXPAND BY AS MUCH AS 120 BASIS POINTS; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.00-Adj EPS $5.20; 21/04/2018 – DJ Global Payments Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPN); 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/04/2018 – Global Payments Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Net $91.4M

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 2.94M shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 4.37 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in World Accep Corp Del (NASDAQ:WRLD).

Analysts await Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 20.15% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.34 per share. GPN’s profit will be $483.08 million for 24.90 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by Global Payments Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.59% EPS growth.

