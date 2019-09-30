Nantahala Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by $18.91 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Abb LTD Sponsored Adr (ABB) Stock Price Declined, Stonebridge Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 20.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 242,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.44 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.73 million, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $39.6. About 445,087 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 16/05/2018 – FORUNIQURE B.V. REPORTS 13.81 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN UNIQURE NV AS OF 23 APRIL 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – UniQure Held Cash and Cash Equivalents of $140.8M as of March 31; 29/03/2018 – #CRISPR knock-in pig model of #Huntington’s offers advantages for testing new treatments; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 2.8% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – UniQure 1Q EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr (ABB) by 24.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc sold 30,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 96,030 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92 million, down from 126,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abb Ltd Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 568,883 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 09/05/2018 – ONESAVINGS ABB REPRESENTING ABT 8% ISSUED CAPITAL; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS TRANSITION YEAR 2017 BEHIND US; 19/04/2018 – ABB’s first quarter profit beats forecasts; 16/05/2018 – ABB WINS ORDER FOR BUS CHARGING SOLUTION IN AARHUS, DENMARK; 29/03/2018 – ABB on the hunt for acquisitions in artificial intelligence; 29/03/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB Shareholders Approve All Proposals at Annual General Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES, EST. 1.11B; 08/05/2018 – ABB INDIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.02B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – ABB Ltd. to Invest EUR100 Mln in R&D Site in Austria; 06/04/2018 – ABB to invest 100 mln eur in industrial automation campus in Austria

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 199,300 shares to 485,366 shares, valued at $13.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 633,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.12 million shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).

