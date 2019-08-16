Nantahala Capital Management Has Trimmed By $28.06 Million Its Scientific Games (Call) (SGMS) Holding; Allegiant Travel Co Has 1.56 Sentiment

Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 97 investment managers increased and opened new holdings, while 62 sold and decreased their holdings in Allegiant Travel Co. The investment managers in our database now possess: 12.74 million shares, down from 13.30 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Allegiant Travel Co in top ten holdings increased from 2 to 4 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 45 Increased: 64 New Position: 33.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.40M shares as Scientific Games Corp (Call) (SGMS)’s stock declined 11.05%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 5.57 million shares with $113.65 million value, down from 6.97 million last quarter. Scientific Games Corp (Call) now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 840,224 shares traded. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has declined 56.77% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMS News: 20/03/2018 – Scientific Games Builds on Success of Lottery Instant Game Growth in Germany With New, Five-Year Contract; 15/03/2018 – Scientific Games Wins Two International Awards For Corporate Social Responsibility; 17/04/2018 – Scientific Games Launches Online Sports Betting Platform For Szerencsejáték Zrt., Hungary’s State-Owned Lottery And Largest G; 05/03/2018 Scientific Games Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – DJ Scientific Games Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGMS); 30/04/2018 – SGMS SAYS KENTUCKY LOTTERY HAS EXTENDED CONTRACT FOR 8 YEARS; 14/05/2018 – Scientific Games Gets Lift After Sports Betting Decision — Market Mover; 08/05/2018 – lnspired Announces Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports Offering With Pennsylvania Lottery And Scientific Games; 15/05/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES NAMES DOUG ALBREGTS HEAD OF GAMING DIVISION; 16/03/2018 – SCIENTIFIC GAMES REPORTS LAUNCH OF NATIONAL LOTTERY OF KAZAKHST

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 7.33% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company for 154,500 shares. Rk Asset Management Llc owns 40,828 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Par Capital Management Inc has 3.9% invested in the company for 1.63 million shares. The Illinois-based Tyvor Capital Llc has invested 3.06% in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 51,020 shares.

The stock increased 1.68% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $143.26. About 41,982 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has risen 20.31% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500.

Analysts await Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 138.30% or $1.30 from last year’s $0.94 per share. ALGT’s profit will be $36.53M for 15.99 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.33 actual EPS reported by Allegiant Travel Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -48.27% negative EPS growth.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.34 billion. The firm offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. It has a 12.64 P/E ratio. As of February 1, 2017, it operated a fleet of 47 MD-80 aircraft, 34 Airbus A320 series aircraft, and 4 Boeing 757-200 aircraft provided services on 377 routes to 119 cities.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased International Mny Express In stake by 929,142 shares to 3.10M valued at $36.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc stake by 136,103 shares and now owns 632,061 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) was raised too.

Since June 17, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.12 million activity. PERELMAN RONALD O bought $2.17M worth of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) on Monday, June 17.

Among 2 analysts covering Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Scientific Games has $31 highest and $21 lowest target. $26’s average target is 56.06% above currents $16.66 stock price. Scientific Games had 5 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold SGMS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 56.12 million shares or 0.59% more from 55.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Associate Corp owns 5,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Essex Investment Management Com Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 12,598 shares in its portfolio. 847,785 were accumulated by Nantahala Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. 5.10M were reported by Vanguard Grp. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 39,744 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.01% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Penn Capital Mgmt holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) for 296,252 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication holds 0.02% or 54,498 shares. 60,866 were reported by Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership. Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 298,782 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 19,700 shares. Sei Investments invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Bluecrest Cap Mngmt holds 11,749 shares. Renaissance Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS). Northern Trust has invested 0% in Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS).