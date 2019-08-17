Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake in Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) by $16.01 Million; Meritage Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Holding in Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) as Valuation Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $119.82. About 918,087 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Rev $90.3M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES 1Q LOSS PER SHARE 33C, EST. LOSS PER SHARE 38C; 14/05/2018 – Exact Sciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 4,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 91,266 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.38M, up from 86,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Fox Factory Holding Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.71. About 161,530 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/04/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Corp. vs SRAM, LLC | FWD Entered | 04/02/2018; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fox Factory Holding Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOXF); 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

More notable recent Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EXAS Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Adds EXACT Sciences To Americas Conviction List – Benzinga” published on April 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Exact Sciences (EXAS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Exact Sciences Corporation Stock Gained Nearly 14% in June – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EXAS, GILD, PSTG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,087 were accumulated by First Mercantile Trust Communication. Bell Comml Bank owns 0.25% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 10,970 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 463,768 shares. 72,813 are held by Creative Planning. Natl Registered Advisor holds 0.67% or 13,975 shares. Westfield Capital Communications Lp holds 6,000 shares. Tortoise Inv Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). California State Teachers Retirement reported 189,464 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Price T Rowe Md owns 0.11% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 8.29 million shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability Co reported 1.04 million shares. First Business has invested 0.06% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fmr Limited stated it has 3.96 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 315,585 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 985,848 shares to 1.98M shares, valued at $19.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 181,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,705 shares, and cut its stake in Bridgepoint Ed Inc (NYSE:BPI).

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,954 shares to 88,207 shares, valued at $20.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Service Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG) by 26,742 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,607 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR).