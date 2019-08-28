Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Position By $16.01 Million; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Sellers Increased By 17.85% Their Shorts

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) stake by 16.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 186,200 shares as Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS)’s stock rose 18.40%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 1.30 million shares with $112.28M value, up from 1.11 million last quarter. Exact Sciences Corp (Put) now has $15.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 432,296 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Canc; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M

Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP) had an increase of 17.85% in short interest. ADP’s SI was 4.04 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.85% from 3.43 million shares previously. With 1.73M avg volume, 2 days are for Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP)’s short sellers to cover ADP’s short positions. The SI to Automatic Data Processing Inc’s float is 0.93%. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $166.7. About 605,527 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 24/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – April 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on; 15/03/2018 – FRENCH GOVT SAYS HAS TAKEN NO DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ADP ADP.PA; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – GROUPE ADP’S INVESTMENT STANDS AT $265 MLN; 15/03/2018 – FINAL DECISION ON AN EVENTUAL SELL-OFF OF ADP WILL BE TAKEN DURING THE SPRING — STATE SHAREHOLDING AGENCY; 11/04/2018 – Automatic Data Raises Dividend to 69c; 07/03/2018 – Ingo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards

Among 5 analysts covering Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Automatic Data Processing has $19000 highest and $14700 lowest target. $172.17’s average target is 3.28% above currents $166.7 stock price. Automatic Data Processing had 8 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, August 5. JP Morgan maintained the shares of ADP in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $72.34 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization Services. It has a 31.81 P/E ratio. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions to clients.

Among 3 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EXACT Sciences has $14300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $124.33’s average target is 4.14% above currents $119.39 stock price. EXACT Sciences had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Friday, April 12. The stock of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 16.

