Nantahala Capital Management Has Raised By $5.90 Million Its Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Position; Allergan plc (AGN) Covered By 6 Bulls

Among 12 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan has $217 highest and $13300 lowest target. $171.20’s average target is 9.36% above currents $156.55 stock price. Allergan had 34 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $155 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 7. Raymond James maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Piper Jaffray. Leerink Swann downgraded Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Thursday, July 18 to “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Thursday, May 9. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

09/05/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $181.0000 New Target: $166.0000 Maintain

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares as Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE)’s stock rose 2.71%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 1.20M shares with $71.58 million value, up from 1.10M last quarter. Uniqure Nv (Call) now has $2.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 307,144 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 18/05/2018 – uniQure Presents Preclinical Data Demonstrating Advances in the Distribution of Gene Therapy; 09/04/2018 – $QURE flying +15%; 21/05/2018 – uniQure Presents New Data Demonstrating Clinical Benefit in Hemophilia B Patients with Pre-Existing Anti-AAV5 Neutralizing Antibodies; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 21/05/2018 – UNIQURE NV – DATA SUGGEST AAV5 GENE THERAPIES MAY BE VIABLE TREATMENTS FOR AT LEAST 97% OF PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 25/04/2018 – uniQure Delivers Oral Presentation on Broad Set of Preclinical Data on AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease at the 2018 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – UniQure IND Filing for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease Expected in 2H of 2018

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Crh Medical Corp stake by 250,000 shares to 6.28M valued at $16.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA) stake by 400,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering uniQure NV (NASDAQ:QURE), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. uniQure NV has $100 highest and $63 lowest target. $81’s average target is 43.95% above currents $56.27 stock price. uniQure NV had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of QURE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Guggenheim. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by H.C. Wainwright. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of QURE in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wells Fargo. The stock of uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) earned “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Monday, February 25. SunTrust initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $156.55. About 2.70M shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 27/04/2018 – blacq: Allergan moves in as Shire rebuffs $63 billion Takeda bid: sources NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Drugmaker Sh; 30/05/2018 – BREAKING: Allergan to sell women's health and infectious disease units after strategic review –; 03/04/2018 – p=0.0417 Allergan, Richter prep for FDA OK with positive PhIII for cariprazine in bipolar depression $AGN @BrittanyMeiling; 08/05/2018 – Valeant: Final Approval Hearing for Allergan Suit Settlement Set for May 30; 27/04/2018 – Allergan Announces Second Positive Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Ubrogepant — an Oral CGRP Receptor Antagonist for the Acute Trea; 19/04/2018 – Albertina Torsoli: BREAKING: #Allergan confirms in early stages of considering offer for #Shire #deals; 02/04/2018 – Allergan Is Said to Weigh Women's Health Unit Options (Correct); 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Healthy News Daily: Allergan plans options for women's health unit: Bloomberg (Reuters) – Allergan Plc is considering options

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $51.35 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

