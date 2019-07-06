Nantahala Capital Management Has Lifted Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Position by $16.01 Million; Market Value Rose; Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Holding in Gilead Sciences (GILD) Has Upped by $906,750

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 16.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 186,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.28 million, up from 1.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 13,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 88,573 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 74,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.53. About 3.93M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Harvoni Advances: Hep-C; 08/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Conference May 16; 30/04/2018 – Gilead and Verily Announce Scientific Collaboration to Identify and Understand Immunological and Molecular Drivers of; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 2-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 245,968 shares. Private Cap Advisors accumulated 0.16% or 7,907 shares. Focused Wealth owns 0.08% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 4,014 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management has 30,738 shares. Van Strum & Towne invested in 1.76% or 36,334 shares. Gemmer Asset stated it has 842 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd Co reported 2.91% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Vigilant Cap Ltd invested in 0.01% or 752 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 289,600 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 66,152 shares. Rh Dinel Investment Counsel Inc holds 11,225 shares. Fmr Llc owns 12.89 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 23,110 were reported by Annex Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Com. The North Carolina-based Holderness Invs has invested 0.11% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 2, 2019 : GILD, EOG, CTSH, ATVI, MNST, ED, ANET, MSI, MELI, BAP, PBA, CBS – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Goldman Downgrades Gilead Sciences: ‘We Find It Difficult To See The Stock’s Multiple Expanding’ – Benzinga” published on May 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: McKesson, Dish Network and Gilead Sciences – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 33,858 shares to 18,684 shares, valued at $5.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,221 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $45.14 million activity. 90,909 Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) shares with value of $7.17M were sold by Elliott Jeffrey Thomas. Conroy Kevin T sold $24.74M worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Thursday, January 24.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carvana Co by 816,286 shares to 633,714 shares, valued at $36.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 3.30 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.67 million shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Call).

