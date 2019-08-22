Nantahala Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) as Share Value Rose; Cohen Klingenstein Increased Its Ameriprise Financial (AMP) Position by $3.31 Million

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial (AMP) by 202.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 25,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% . The institutional investor held 38,655 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 12,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $128.98. About 400,808 shares traded. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 0.99% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8 PERCENT TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINL BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – FBI: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and Other; 05/03/2018 – Ameriprise Settles SEC Mutual Fund Charges — Barrons.com

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (QURE) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 418,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.52M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.59 million, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $55.87. About 238,893 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – UniQure NV Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss $79.3M; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 29/05/2018 – Press Release: uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 29/05/2018 – UniQure Gets Patent Covering Methods of Treating Coagulopathies Using AAV Gene Therapy With Nucleic Acid Encoding Hyperactive Factor IX Padua Variant; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 6.12 million shares to 847,785 shares, valued at $17.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 96,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12.01M shares, and cut its stake in Kirklands Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:KIRK).