Nantahala Capital Management Has Increased Its Qad (QADA) Position; Harmony Gold Mng LTD (HMY) Holder Ruffer Llp Has Upped Its Stake by $600,000

Ruffer Llp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd (HMY) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.29 million, up from 2.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Harmony Gold Mng Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.47. About 5.09 million shares traded. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) has declined 14.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HMY News: 21/03/2018 – International companies to host live webcasts at Deutsche Bank’s Depositary Receipts Virtual Investor Conference on March 22, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining 4Q of 2018 Will Be boosted by Inclusion of Moab Khotsong; 17/05/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING – ONE EMPLOYEE WAS FATALLY INJURED IN SHAFT ORE PASS INCIDENT AND SUCCUMBED TO INJURIES AT MOAB KHOTSONG MINE NEAR ORKNEY; 26/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited webcast presentation now available for on-demand viewing: dbVlC – Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Harmony Takes Tier 1 Wafi-Golpu Gold-copper Asset Up The Value Curve; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – STUDY FINDINGS LOWEST DECILE C1 COST COPPER PRODUCTION OF US$0.26/LB; 03/05/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining and Other SA Miners Reach Agreement in Silicosis Class Action Litigation; 19/03/2018 – Harmony Gold Mining Net Present Value at Wafi-Golpu +33% to $2.6B; 11/05/2018 – S.Africa’s Solidarity union seeks at least 10 pct wage hikes in gold sector; 19/03/2018 – HARMONY GOLD MINING COMPANY LTD – HARMONY REMAINS ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ITS FY18 GROUP PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.1MOZ

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.49M market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.16. About 18,569 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has risen 2.79% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADB); 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Loss/Shr 28c; 11/04/2018 – QAD Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend Of $0.072 Per Class A Share And $0.06 Per Class B Share; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 11/04/2018 – QAD Enhances QAD Cloud ERP and Updates Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA)

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (NYSE:THC) by 1.08M shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $54.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crh Medical Corp.

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qada +5.6% on Q4 beats, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “QAD (QADA) Reports Q1 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “QAD Inc. (QADA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 22, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Registration Opens for QAD Explore 2019 Customer Conference – PRNewswire” with publication date: January 10, 2019.