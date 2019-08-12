Nantahala Capital Management Has Increased Bancorp Del (TBBK) Position by $1.07 Million; Share Price Declined; Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Declined While Juncture Wealth Strategies Has Decreased Its Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc sold 3,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 11,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 14,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.38. About 115,787 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Hospital Pharmacists Congress; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – COMPANY EXPECTS 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 133,331 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.02 million, up from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.49. About 173,631 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,207 are held by Raymond James & Associates. Savings Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 200 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 407,500 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Parkside Bank And reported 0% stake. Bowling Portfolio Management Ltd Company holds 45,512 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 0.01% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Credit Suisse Ag owns 64,817 shares. Ajo Lp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 632,904 shares. 77,000 were reported by Strs Ohio. Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 34,246 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt LP reported 0.06% stake. Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 49,800 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 323 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirklands Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 400,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $703,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 181,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,705 shares, and cut its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (Call) (NYSE:THC).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67M for 31.99 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Co invested in 177 shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated holds 1,159 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 28,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,054 shares. Maryland-based Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Llc has invested 0.25% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Mason Street Advsr has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 13,103 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated holds 4,455 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 13,748 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 672,556 shares. Eam Investors Ltd Llc invested in 19,339 shares. Stifel Financial owns 0.05% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 225,292 shares. Copper Rock Limited invested 1.21% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Summit Creek Advisors Lc has 2.55% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Teton invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $82,257 activity.

Juncture Wealth Strategies Llc, which manages about $149.94M and $129.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 35,285 shares to 86,750 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.