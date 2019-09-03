Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding by $23.91 Million; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Rose, Suncoast Equity Management Has Increased Position

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 853,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.17 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $21.16. About 489,050 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 26/03/2018 – Glenview: Agreed With Tenet Not to Acquire Beneficial Ownership in Excess of 20% Until First Anniversary of March 23, 2018 Support Agreement; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round, sources say [22:46 BST13 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.09. About 11.19M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple flagship price tag: $170 million or more; 28/03/2018 – Apple HomePod Will Do Just Fine; 07/03/2018 – Friends Fun Wine Captures The Taste Buds Of Americans And Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple With Its New Miami-lnspired Fun Wine Drink; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Buffett buys more Apple; 08/05/2018 – APPLE: HOLDER OBJECTIONS TO SETTLEMENT TO BE FILED BY JULY 6; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 16/05/2018 – Separately, The Washington Post reported on Wednesday that Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has also floated areas near Washington D.C., like Crystal City and Tysons, as locales for Apple; 23/04/2018 – European Commission announces ‘in-depth investigation’ into Apple’s Shazam deal; 19/03/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Apple is designing and producing its own device displays for the first time, @markgurman reports…; 16/03/2018 – CAFC: VIRNETX INC. v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1131 – 2018-03-16

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97M for 18.89 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $21.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 52,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tekla Cap Mgmt Llc has 141,136 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.07M shares. 156,592 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Axa stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). One Trading Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 21,900 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 234,833 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 2.89 million shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,684 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 53,460 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 76,614 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.60 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

