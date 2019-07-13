Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Its Hca Healthcare (Put) (HCA) Stake by $52.00 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Shareholder New South Capital Management Lifted Position by $2.08 Million

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17 million, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $147.15. About 919,114 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 09/03/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Trading Activity Rises to Triple Average; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 18/04/2018 – Stanley Black Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Cuts 2018 View To EPS $7.40-EPS $7.60 for M&A, Tax Charges; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (HCA) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.11M, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $141.51. About 1.18 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 20/03/2018 – Ravi Chari Appointed President of HCA’s West Florida Division; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated holds 0.08% or 126,814 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 847,534 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Wms Prtn Ltd Co holds 1,565 shares. First Republic Inv Management accumulated 12,790 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Capital reported 0.57% stake. Cap Research Global Investors accumulated 0.26% or 6.14M shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 11,210 shares. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.13% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Smithfield Tru has 445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 85 shares. Camarda Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 3 shares. Natixis Advsrs L P, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,435 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund invested in 3,009 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mirae Asset holds 0% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) or 4,634 shares.

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $71,212 activity.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52 billion and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qurate Retail Inc by 87,049 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $76.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 26,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,855 shares, and cut its stake in Corecivic Inc.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 52,869 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $45.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc by 136,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 632,061 shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. CAMPBELL VICTOR L had sold 28,084 shares worth $3.90 million. $5.24 million worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) was sold by RUTHERFORD BILL B. Another trade for 523 shares valued at $72,639 was sold by Reiner Deborah M. Whalen Kathleen M also sold $27,896 worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) on Wednesday, February 6. $36,979 worth of stock was sold by Morrow J William on Thursday, February 7. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17 million on Tuesday, February 12.