Nantahala Capital Management Has Decreased Its Arqule (ARQL) Position by $386,072; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake Raised by Arbor Investment Advisors Llc

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 12.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.51 million, down from 12.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.11% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $9.05. About 931,589 shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO MAY HAVE OPPORTUNITY TO PROMOTE DERAZANTINIB IN U.S. DIRECTLY; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL #AACR18 oral presentation on ARQ 092 data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ ovarian cancer will be particularly interesting to watch; 17/04/2018 – ArQule is Entitled to Receive Staggered Single-Digit to Double-Digit Royalties on Net Sales Upon Commercialization; 24/05/2018 – ArQule Strengthens Executive Team with Two Key Appointments; 07/05/2018 – ArQule Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 24c; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 17/04/2018 – ArQule May Have the Opportunity to Promote Derazantinib in the US Directly

Arbor Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Inc. (JNJ) by 109.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,585 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, up from 2,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.68. About 9.56M shares traded or 21.33% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $8.00 TO $8.20; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 11/03/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Significantly Reduces the Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Counsel accumulated 1,960 shares. Paloma Prtn Communications reported 14,286 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Public Limited holds 167,606 shares or 4.7% of its portfolio. Dean Assoc Lc holds 1.04% or 51,129 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd holds 1.52M shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. 99,948 were accumulated by Lee Danner And Bass. Oxbow Advisors reported 31,901 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. First Comml Bank accumulated 1.79% or 20,743 shares. Todd Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation Tn owns 33,523 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 6.70 million shares or 0.61% of the stock. Atwood Palmer accumulated 25,825 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Sphera Funds Mgmt invested in 265,000 shares or 3.4% of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 327,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 6,007 are owned by Clark Estates.

