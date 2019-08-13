Nantahala Capital Management Has Cut Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Position by $1.35 Million; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Shareholder Stack Financial Management Cut Position

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16 million, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $95.22. About 4.01M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 30/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: ‘Two Evanstons’: As Starbucks workers get sensitivity training, city looks at local racial divide…; 19/04/2018 – Philadelphia Police Chief Apologizes for Starbucks Incident; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks First-Ever China Investor Conference Highlights Accelerated Store Growth in its Fastest Growing Market, Doubling to; 24/04/2018 – Restaurant Brands plans C$700 mln Tim Hortons makeover; 19/04/2018 – Starbucks plans to close all company-owned locations in the U.S. during the afternoon of May 29 for racial-bias training; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks Sees FY18 EPS $3.32-EPS $3.36; 29/05/2018 – For some Starbucks employees, the training was a chance for socially conscious workers to discuss hot topics such as racial anxiety. For others, the experience was “more performative than productive.”; 18/04/2018 – Fake Starbucks coupons have begun circulating on social media promising black customers free coffee

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 4.88M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 14/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans to Expand U.S. Sports Betting Business; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q ADJ EBITDA $491M; 26/04/2018 – Scientific Games Installs World’s First Land-Based PRIZM GAMETABLE® At Caesars Entertainment Resorts In Atlantic City; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT,VICI LOI FOR ASSET SALE, LEASE AMENDMENTS; 18/05/2018 – CBC Windsor: BREAKING Caesars employees reject dealAbout 53% of members reject the deal. More to com

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17,452 shares to 411,543 shares, valued at $17.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 67,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (NYSE:AEM).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.94 million for 34.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 133,331 shares to 2.60M shares, valued at $21.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 1.09 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.