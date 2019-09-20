Nantahala Capital Management Has Cut Akebia Therapeutics (Call) (AKBA) Position by $11.76 Million; Share Value Declined; Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) Stake Maintained by Hightower Advisors Llc

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 188.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 80,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 123,836 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.24M, up from 42,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.68. About 94,497 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (AKBA) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.64. About 334,480 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 88,510 shares to 321,518 shares, valued at $35.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYSE:NYCB) by 59,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,206 shares, and cut its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AKBA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 324,200 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Moreover, One Trading Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 70,077 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 20,423 shares. California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Ameritas Investment Partners reported 10,148 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Moreover, M&T Bancorporation has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 14,507 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% or 32,392 shares. Daiwa Gp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Royal Bancorp Of Canada stated it has 2,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 110 shares. Prudential holds 10,017 shares. Abrams Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 5.66M shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Marco Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 11,783 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc by 500,100 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 59,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 672,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.