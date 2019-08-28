Nantahala Capital Management Has Boosted Qad (QADA) Position by $2.27 Million; First Eagle Investment Management Upped Its Holding in Cenovus Energy (CVE) as Market Valuation Declined

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 52,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The hedge fund held 1.06 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.72M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $729.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 89,295 shares traded or 36.30% up from the average. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 27/04/2018 – QAD Presenting at Gartner Supply Chain Executive Summit May 14; 12/04/2018 – Precision Software Joins the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

First Eagle Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 20.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc bought 4.41 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 26.11M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $226.63 million, up from 21.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.28. About 3.02M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS EXPECTS ADDITIONAL DIVESTITURES IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS OPTIMISTIC MOST OF THREE MAJOR PIPELINE PROJECTS HAPPEN; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 22/03/2018 – Cenovus provides first-quarter operational update; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – “SIGNIFICANT” CAPACITY TO STORE BARRELS IN OIL SANDS RESERVOIRS TO BE PRODUCED AND SOLD AT A LATER DATE; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WILL NOT CONSIDER ANY MATERIAL NEW ADDITIONS UNTIL IT SEES CLEAR LINE OF SIGHT TO INCREASE PIPELINE TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE PROVINCE- CONF

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QAD to Demonstrate Adaptive Applications Portfolio at CAR MBS 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QAD Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter and Year-To-Date Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “QAD reports Q2 results; guides Q3 and FY20 revenues below consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 853,888 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $61.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 181,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,705 shares, and cut its stake in Rh (Call).

Another recent and important Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news was published by Fool.ca which published an article titled: “Investors: This Hidden Factor Just Gave Oil Sands Stocks a Big Boost – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 29, 2019.