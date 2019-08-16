Nantahala Capital Management Decreased Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Position by $1.35 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Nike (NKE) Valuation Rose, Bp Wealth Management Decreased by $541,716 Its Stake

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 2.83 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.45. About 8.22M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – SIGNED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING AUTHORITY TO BRING A NEW HARRAH’S-BRANDED FACILITY TO NORTHERN CALIFORNIA; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Palace Without Gambling?; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TO PROVIDE BRAND LICENSING, CONSULTING SERVICES FOR CASINO, TO BE NAMED HARRAH’S NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CASINO; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 6,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,324 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, down from 74,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 6.57M shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 13/03/2018 – SF Express orders over CNY 100 million employee jackets from Nike, sources say; 22/03/2018 – NIKE, BUYS DATA ANALYTICS LEADER ZODIAC; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – MARK PARKER WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO BEYOND 2020; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 103,000 shares to 958,243 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rafael Hldgs Inc by 117,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 684,666 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Levin Strategies Lp, New York-based fund reported 55,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co, New York-based fund reported 2.96 million shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Utah Retirement System reported 107,532 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Clearline Capital Lp, a New York-based fund reported 652,648 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Kbc Gp Nv reported 584,202 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp accumulated 0.02% or 51.21 million shares. Icahn Carl C has 3.58% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4.79M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invests reported 252,122 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 310,033 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 240,960 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 356,885 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Company invested in 0% or 13,019 shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.00 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ems Cap Lp has 5.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.14% or 4,668 shares in its portfolio. 11,565 are owned by Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Com. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Com holds 493,450 shares. Columbus Circle has 452,649 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. 3,693 were accumulated by Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Co has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Vanguard Inc reported 103.90 million shares stake. Palisade Management Limited Com Nj has invested 0.09% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Japan-based Sumitomo Life Ins Com has invested 0.59% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hl Limited Liability Co holds 112,137 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 50,300 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Hodges Capital Management has 6,194 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. The Texas-based Callahan Advsr Ltd Co has invested 1.69% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Td Asset Management Inc holds 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 2.34 million shares.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49 billion and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 24,822 shares to 50,203 shares, valued at $12.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL).