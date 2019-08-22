Nantahala Capital Management Cut Position in Arqule (ARQL) as Stock Price Rose; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lifted Stake in Suncor Energy New (SU) by $866,208

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (SU) by 21.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft bought 27,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.77% . The institutional investor held 151,598 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, up from 124,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 1.48 million shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 32.10% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR SAYS ONE OF THREE SYNCRUDE COKERS IS DOWN; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR CONCLUDES FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 20/04/2018 – Colorado counties sue Exxon, Suncor over climate change; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR HAS `VAST MAJORITY’ OF FORT HILLS PLANT RUNNING; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC – PRODUCTION FROM E&P IS TRACKING ABOVE PLAN; 14/03/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY REPORTS CHANGE TO SYNCRUDE TURNAROUND TIMING & PR

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 0.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 96,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 12.01M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.51M, down from 12.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.11M shares traded. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 07/05/2018 – ArQule 1Q Loss $6.53M; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 13/04/2018 – $ARQL AKTi miransertib promising early data in PIK3CA or AKT1-mutant ER+ endometrial cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 07/05/2018 – ARQULE INC ARQL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.18 TO $0.24; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6,673 shares to 39,088 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,221 shares, and cut its stake in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN).

