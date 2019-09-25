Nantahala Capital Management Cut Position in Akebia Therapeutics (Call) (AKBA) by $11.76 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Private Capital Management Has Cut Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by $698,100

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 13,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.92% . The institutional investor held 245,253 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, down from 258,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Fuel Gas Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $48.02. About 413,944 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 16/03/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER EPS $1.11, EST. $1.06; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO – SEES EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION FOR 2018 175 TO 190 BCFE; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 05/04/2018 – Teleconference Announcement; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG)

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) (AKBA) by 59.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc analyzed 2.94 million shares as the company's stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, down from 4.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $527.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $4.435. About 561,844 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc by 119,463 shares to 1.48 million shares, valued at $6.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22M shares, and has risen its stake in Establishment Labs Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 19.57% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold AKBA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 82.49 million shares or 2.54% more from 80.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Ltd Liability Co reported 199,516 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 410,358 were accumulated by Wellington Group Inc Llp. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 10,340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 3,714 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma invested 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). 43,226 were accumulated by Voya Invest. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 10.23M shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 1.63M shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 6,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Mellon has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 672,874 shares. Hudock Gru Lc invested in 350 shares. Indexiq Advisors Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Us Retail Bank De owns 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 2,000 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested in 246,266 shares.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 1.30M shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $32.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 30,145 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 6,374 are held by Loomis Sayles Lp. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Art Advsr Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 22,923 shares. Mason Street Ltd reported 46,003 shares. Fincl Bank has 0.01% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 9,240 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Pennsylvania Communications stated it has 7,165 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 223,521 shares. Invesco Limited has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.11% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 348 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Gamco Inc Et Al invested 0.93% of its portfolio in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 4,750 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 318,809 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $50.06 million for 20.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.