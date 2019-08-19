Nantahala Capital Management Cut Its Caesars Entmt (Call) (CZR) Holding as Valuation Rose; Raytheon (RTN) Shareholder Hartford Investment Management Co Increased Its Stake by $2.89 Million as Share Price Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) (CZR) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 169,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 2.83M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.60 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 1.28M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 30/05/2018 – UNITE HERE estimates strike could cost over $300 million for Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in Las Vegas; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 10/05/2018 – CAESARS HOPEFUL JAPAN CASINO IMPLEMENTATION BILL PASSES THIS YR; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Loans Reduced by 50 Basis Points; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Will Continue to Operate Both Properties Under Terms of Long-Term Leases With VICI Properties; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $2 BLN, DRIVEN BY TAX BENEFIT OF $2.03 BLN RELATING TO U.S. TAX REFORM

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 48.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 15,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 48,666 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 32,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $180.01. About 189,718 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON – GOVERNMENT OF POLAND SIGNED DEAL TO PURCHASE CO’S COMBAT PROVEN PATRIOT FROM U.S. ARMY; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Congress reviewing sale of precision munitions to Saudis, UAE; 28/03/2018 – Poland, United States sign $4.75 bln deal on Patriot missiles; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 21/03/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS BOEING. RAYTHEON LEADERS IN U.S; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING; 30/05/2018 – Sweden set to close $1 bln Patriot missile deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,524 shares to 4,911 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 15,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,420 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Healthcare Plans (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 4.53 million shares to 4.94 million shares, valued at $40.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 750,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.