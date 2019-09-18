Nantahala Capital Management Cut Its Arqule (ARQL) Holding by $17.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Tower Bridge Advisors Trimmed Its Amgen (AMGN) Position by $18.43 Million; Share Value Rose

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 6,926 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28 billion, down from 7,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $196.72. About 2.46M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 17/05/2018 – FDA GRANTED APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (ARQL) by 13.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 1.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 58.90% . The hedge fund held 10.40 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.45 million, down from 12.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Arqule Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $952.46M market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 3.04 million shares traded or 27.98% up from the average. ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) has risen 99.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ARQL News: 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – BASILEA WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL COSTS AND EXPENSES OF DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURE AND COMMERCIALIZATION IN ITS TERRITORY; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 2.6% Position in ArQule; 17/04/2018 – ArQule and Basilea Enter into Exclusive License Agreement for Derazantinib in the US, EU, Japan and Rest of World Excluding Greater China; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE & BASILEA ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSE PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ ArQule Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARQL); 17/04/2018 – ARQULE INC – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $336 MLN INCLUDING UPFRONT, REGULATORY AND COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE – ALSO ENTITLED TO RECEIVE STAGGERED SINGLE-DIGIT TO DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NET SALES UPON COMMERCIALIZATION; 15/03/2018 – $ARQL ARQ 531 should also start getting more credit in next-gen BTKi race, esp after recent setback of $SNSS Initial Phase 1a data at #AACR18; 17/04/2018 – BASILEA PHARMACEUTICA AG BSLN.S – LICENSES LATE-STAGE ONCOLOGY DRUG CANDIDATE DERAZANTINIB FROM ARQULE; 17/04/2018 – ARQULE ELIGIBLE TO GET UP TO $336M INCLUDING UPFRONT

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.21 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11 billion and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2,755 shares to 89,699 shares, valued at $2.36 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 1,157 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors reported 357 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 163,593 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 84,190 shares. Texas Capital Comml Bank Tx has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Metropolitan Life Insur holds 120,882 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 440,201 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Llc invested in 4,344 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hilltop Hldgs Incorporated owns 3,241 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,106 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa stated it has 40,965 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Mrj Capital reported 2.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Ima Wealth stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 25,757 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. 224,142 are held by Kbc Gru Nv. Aull Monroe Inv Management accumulated 14,480 shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acer Therapeutics Inc by 106,200 shares to 990,655 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 929,814 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13 million shares, and has risen its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Analysts await ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, down 80.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ArQule, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% negative EPS growth.