Nantahala Capital Management Boosted Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) Position by $29.37 Million; Riverpark Advisors Has Trimmed Its Dollar Gen New (DG) Position by $317,250

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 16.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 11,587 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, down from 13,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $157.73. About 443,812 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Names New Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REITERATES FY 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Total Merchandise Inventories, at Cost, Were $3.61B at Feb. 2; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (QURE) by 31.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 376,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $123.20M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Uniqure Nv (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 81,702 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 07/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: CLOSING OF OFFERING, FULL EXERCISE OF; 14/03/2018 uniQure Announces 2017 Financial Results and Recent Company Progress; 07/05/2018 – UniQure Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 29/05/2018 – uniQure Announces the Issuance of New Patents Providing Broad Protection of the Padua Variant of Factor IX in Gene Therapy; 02/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Pricing of its Public Offering; 28/03/2018 – uniQure NV Field Trip Scheduled By Chardan for Apr. 4-5; 07/05/2018 – UniQure: Gross Proceeds From Offering $147.5M; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Has $159M of Cash and Cash Equivalents as of Dec 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFERING AT $28.50/SHR

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 412,732 shares to 235,486 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Curo Group Hldgs Corp by 346,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.63M shares, and cut its stake in Joint Corp.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18 million for 28.78 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 15,532 shares to 87,738 shares, valued at $3.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,393 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

