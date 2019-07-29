Nantahala Capital Management Boosted Its Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Stake by $4.42 Million; Share Price Rose; Jacobs Engineering (LH) Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $8.71 Billion

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (LH) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 56,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,639 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.54 billion, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $166. About 16,938 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $2.78, EST. $2.63; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 10.0% TO 12.0% OVER 2017 REVENUE OF $10.31 BLN; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 116,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.20 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $573.68 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.61. About 231 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 4.97% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $265.6M, EST. $248.0M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE – COS PLAN TO ADD PHASE 2 COMPONENT TO ONGOING PHASE 1B STUDY OF DXP-SURVIVAC WITH INCYTE’S EPACADOSTAT AND LOW DOSE CYCLOPHOSPHAMIDE; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises: With more than a century of experience, DXP provides a single source for engineering, systems design, and; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 58 investors sold LH shares while 204 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.73% less from 88.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 2,220 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 0.19% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 852,120 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0.03% or 25,475 shares. Pinebridge LP has 0.05% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Hahn Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 199,639 shares or 0% of the stock. Argent Tru holds 0.05% or 3,207 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability holds 5,924 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Inv Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Baltimore invested in 1.61% or 60,286 shares. Dnb Asset As accumulated 10,995 shares. East Coast Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 6,042 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 284 shares. Btim has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 19,033 shares. Metropolitan Life Ny, New York-based fund reported 39,327 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $692,993 activity. 3,700 shares were sold by BELINGARD JEAN-LUC, worth $540,407 on Tuesday, February 12.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Industries (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 6,247 shares to 445,429 shares, valued at $23.27 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corporation (NYSE:JEC) by 7,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,902 shares, and cut its stake in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE:CBG).

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL) by 96,518 shares to 12.01M shares, valued at $57.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) by 181,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 612,705 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 12 investors sold DXPE shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 13.82 million shares or 1.57% less from 14.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 6,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership reported 1.02 million shares stake. Pacific Ridge Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Co invested in 27,930 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Aperio Group Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) for 6,307 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 0% or 37,900 shares. First Mercantile Trust reported 0.05% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 5,486 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 0% in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE). 68,535 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Com New York. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 4,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 335 were reported by Prelude Management Limited Liability Company. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 200,000 shares or 0.33% of the stock.