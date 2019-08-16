Nantahala Capital Management Boosted By $36.22 Million Its Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stake; United Bankshares Has 1.24 Sentiment

United Bankshares Inc (UBSI) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 93 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 75 sold and decreased positions in United Bankshares Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 73.11 million shares, up from 71.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding United Bankshares Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 63 Increased: 66 New Position: 27.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) stake by 1093.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nantahala Capital Management Llc acquired 4.53M shares as Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA)’s stock declined 30.74%. The Nantahala Capital Management Llc holds 4.94M shares with $40.47 million value, up from 414,000 last quarter. Akebia Therapeutics Inc now has $552.12M valuation. The stock increased 8.02% or $0.345 during the last trading session, reaching $4.645. About 485,942 shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 30/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 Akebia Therapeutics 4Q Rev $87.3M; 09/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics 1Q Rev $45.9M; 21/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Akebia Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AKBA); 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS TO OFFER ABOUT $85M OF SHRS; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA SEES VADADUSTAT TOP-LINE PHASE 3 DATA NEXT YEAR; 15/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics at UBS Global Healthcare Conference May 22; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Analysts await United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 3.23% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.62 per share. UBSI’s profit will be $65.26M for 14.11 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by United Bankshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 189,226 shares traded. United Bankshares, Inc. (UBSI) has risen 0.24% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSI News: 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – FY GROUP TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 106.36 BLN NAIRA VS 138.15 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA APPROVES RAISING UP TO INR15B IN EQUITY; 26/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: United Bank Of India – Payment Of Interest; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG SAYS NO DIVIDEND IS DECLARED IN RESPECT OF THE THREE MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 MARCH 2018; 11/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – APPROVED RAISING EQUITY CAPITAL FOR UP TO 15 BLN RUPEES VIA QIP; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE 3-MONTH MCLR BY 10BPS TO 8.40% FROM MAY 14; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET LOSS 2.61 BLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 735.6 MLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

United Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for United Bank and United Bank (VA) that provide commercial and retail banking services and products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.68 billion. The firm accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts. It has a 14.39 P/E ratio. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans.

Tributary Capital Management Llc holds 1.99% of its portfolio in United Bankshares, Inc. for 758,556 shares. Heartland Advisors Inc owns 437,055 shares or 1.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has 0.86% invested in the company for 1.87 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Anchor Capital Advisors Llc has invested 0.82% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.18 million shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Akebia Therapeutics has $22 highest and $9 lowest target. $16’s average target is 244.46% above currents $4.645 stock price. Akebia Therapeutics had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 12. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. H.C. Wainwright maintained Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) rating on Tuesday, August 6. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $1700 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Tuesday, March 19.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) stake by 853,888 shares to 2.12M valued at $61.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hertz Global Hldgs Inc (Call) stake by 982,400 shares and now owns 776,700 shares. Marriott Vactins Worldwid Co (NYSE:VAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain has 748 shares. Artal Sa holds 475,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 113,819 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 80,302 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 1,566 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Bailard Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 14,900 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 97,592 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested in 0% or 13,674 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp holds 0% or 233 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital LP has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Johnson Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 76,141 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Republic Investment Mngmt Incorporated owns 12,525 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0% or 13,160 shares. Brandywine Investment Mngmt Lc holds 53,305 shares.

