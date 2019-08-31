NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00 Retrophin Inc. 20 3.16 N/A -3.07 0.00

Demonstrates NanoViricides Inc. and Retrophin Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -52.3% -47.4% Retrophin Inc. 0.00% -41.4% -19.4%

Volatility and Risk

NanoViricides Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Retrophin Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of NanoViricides Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Retrophin Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Retrophin Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoViricides Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoViricides Inc. and Retrophin Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Retrophin Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively Retrophin Inc. has an average target price of $27.25, with potential upside of 116.44%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 5.9% of NanoViricides Inc. shares and 0% of Retrophin Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 28.05% of NanoViricides Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Retrophin Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoViricides Inc. -4.89% -6.09% -10.96% -24.97% -41.18% 11.75% Retrophin Inc. -3.65% -3.93% 4.05% -7.26% -26.7% -12.55%

For the past year NanoViricides Inc. has 11.75% stronger performance while Retrophin Inc. has -12.55% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Retrophin Inc. beats NanoViricides Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.