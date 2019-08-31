NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)

As Drug Manufacturers – Major companies, NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) and Retrophin Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NanoViricides Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.11
|0.00
|Retrophin Inc.
|20
|3.16
|N/A
|-3.07
|0.00
Demonstrates NanoViricides Inc. and Retrophin Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NanoViricides Inc.
|0.00%
|-52.3%
|-47.4%
|Retrophin Inc.
|0.00%
|-41.4%
|-19.4%
Volatility and Risk
NanoViricides Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.09 beta. Competitively, Retrophin Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of NanoViricides Inc. is 4.3 while its Current Ratio is 4.3. Meanwhile, Retrophin Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Retrophin Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than NanoViricides Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for NanoViricides Inc. and Retrophin Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NanoViricides Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Retrophin Inc.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
Competitively Retrophin Inc. has an average target price of $27.25, with potential upside of 116.44%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 5.9% of NanoViricides Inc. shares and 0% of Retrophin Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 28.05% of NanoViricides Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Retrophin Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NanoViricides Inc.
|-4.89%
|-6.09%
|-10.96%
|-24.97%
|-41.18%
|11.75%
|Retrophin Inc.
|-3.65%
|-3.93%
|4.05%
|-7.26%
|-26.7%
|-12.55%
For the past year NanoViricides Inc. has 11.75% stronger performance while Retrophin Inc. has -12.55% weaker performance.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Retrophin Inc. beats NanoViricides Inc.
NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.
Retrophin, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious or rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria. The companyÂ’s product candidates consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis; Fosmetpantotenate, a novel small molecule that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration; Tetracosactide Zinc (RE-034), a synthetic hormone analog that is in preclinical stage; and Liquid Ursodeoxycholic Acid, a liquid formulation of ursodeoxycholic acid, which is in preclinical stage to treat primary biliary cholangitis. Retrophin, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
