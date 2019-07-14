NanoViricides Inc. (NNVC) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Contrasting side by side

NanoViricides Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), both competing one another are Drug Manufacturers – Major companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NanoViricides Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00 Eli Lilly and Company 119 4.26 N/A 2.71 42.65

Table 1 highlights NanoViricides Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NanoViricides Inc. 0.00% -47% -42.8% Eli Lilly and Company 0.00% 67.7% 14.8%

Volatility and Risk

NanoViricides Inc. has a beta of 1.49 and its 49.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Eli Lilly and Company’s 73.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

NanoViricides Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Eli Lilly and Company’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. NanoViricides Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eli Lilly and Company.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered NanoViricides Inc. and Eli Lilly and Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NanoViricides Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eli Lilly and Company 0 3 5 2.63

On the other hand, Eli Lilly and Company’s potential upside is 22.94% and its consensus price target is $133.13.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5% of NanoViricides Inc. shares and 87% of Eli Lilly and Company shares. Insiders owned 28.05% of NanoViricides Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 12.2% of Eli Lilly and Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NanoViricides Inc. 0.73% -9.82% -42.07% -28.09% -54.32% 25.85% Eli Lilly and Company -0.54% -6.82% -3.37% 3.04% 39.18% -0.09%

For the past year NanoViricides Inc. had bullish trend while Eli Lilly and Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Eli Lilly and Company beats NanoViricides Inc.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs comprising NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for novel strain of H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could enable a functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes lesions; anti-viral eye drops against external eye viral infections; and other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses. NanoViricides, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. The company offers endocrinology products to treat diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions; and testosterone deficiency. It also provides neuroscience products for the treatment of depressive disorders, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorders, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; schizophrenia; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorders; depressive, obsessive-compulsive, bulimia nervosa, and panic disorders; and positron emission tomography imaging of beta-amyloid neurotic plaques in adult brains. In addition, the company offers products to treat non-small cell lung, colorectal, head and neck, pancreatic, metastatic breast, ovarian, bladder, and metastatic gastric cancers, as well as malignant pleural mesothelioma; and cardiovascular products to treat erectile dysfunction and benign prostatic hyperplasia; and migraine headaches. Further, it provides animal health products, such as cattle feed additives; protein supplements for cows; leanness and performance enhancers for swine and cattle; antibiotics to treat respiratory and other diseases in cattle, swine, and poultry; anticoccidial agents for poultry; and chewable tablets that kill fleas and prevent flea infestations, and heartworm diseases, as well as controls intestinal parasite infections. Additionally, the company offers vaccinev to prevent Lyme disease, bronchial infections, rabies, and various infectious diseases in dogs, cats, and horses. It has collaboration agreements with Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca, William Sansum Diabetes Center, Purdue University, and Nektar Therapeutics. Eli Lilly and Company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.