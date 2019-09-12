NanoViricides, Inc. (NNVC) Analysts See $-0.04 EPS; Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) to report $-0.04 EPS on October, 11.After having $-0.03 EPS previously, NanoViricides, Inc.’s analysts see 33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.85% or $0.0065 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2215. About shares traded. NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) has declined 41.18% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NNVC News: 14/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES SAYS “IS FINANCIALLY STABLE”, AND BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR MORE THAN ONE YEAR OF OPERATIONS; 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap Conference in New York City Today; 19/03/2018 NanoViricides Drug Candidates to be Tested in Animal Models of Dermal, Ocular and Genital Herpes Virus Infection at the Univers; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoViricides Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNVC); 14/05/2018 – NanoViricides Provides Update, Says Company is Stable and is Moving Steadily towards Clinical Trials; 09/04/2018 – NanoViricides Reports Good Safety Profile of Topical Dermal Drug Candidates; Dr. Diwan, President, Will Present at the MicroCap; 22/05/2018 – NanoViricides Files Quarterly Report for Period Ending March 31, 2018; Company Has Over A Year’s Worth of Cash in Hand, and It Is Scaling Up Production of Certain Herpecide Program Drug Candidates; 15/05/2018 – NANOVIRICIDES INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

Among 6 analysts covering Aston Martin Lagonda (LON:AML), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Aston Martin Lagonda has GBX 1500 highest and GBX 529 lowest target. GBX 927.33’s average target is 60.49% above currents GBX 577.8 stock price. Aston Martin Lagonda had 12 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by JP Morgan. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Hold”. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of AML in report on Wednesday, August 14 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 27 by Kepler Cheuvreux. The stock of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, July 16. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank on Monday, April 8 to “Hold”. The stock of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, July 16. See Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1032.00 New Target: GBX 533.00 Maintain

14/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 1630.00 New Target: GBX 529.00 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1050.00 New Target: GBX 1000.00 Upgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 2080.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Maintain

20/06/2019 Broker: Panmure Gordon Rating: Sell New Target: GBX 802.00 Initiates Starts

17/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 1200.00 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 1800.00 New Target: GBX 1500.00 Maintain

15/04/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 1000.00 Maintain

More notable recent NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEMKT:NNVC) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 92% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NanoViricides reports positive early-stage data on broad-spectrum drug candidate; shares up 45% premarket – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NanoViricides up 85% premarket on license deal for VZV – Seeking Alpha” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NanoViricides has Requested a Pre-IND Meeting with the US FDA – PRNewswire” with publication date: March 26, 2019.

NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has market cap of $17.03 million. The firm is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate that could provide functional cure for HIV/AIDS. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing HerpeCide, a skin cream or gel formulation for the treatment of oral and genital herpes virus infections; and eye drops against viral infections of the external eye, as well as involved in the other research programs against Rabies virus, Ebola, and Marburg viruses.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 4 investors sold NanoViricides, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 3 raised stakes. 2.92 million shares or 33.99% less from 4.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De accumulated 0% or 14,959 shares. Staley Cap Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). Fmr Lc reported 1 shares. Geode Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 175,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) for 17,859 shares. Pioneer Tru Retail Bank N A Or accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 106,320 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). 15,412 were reported by Heritage. Scotia Capital Inc holds 18,900 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 5,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Lc has 0% invested in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Co has 0% invested in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) for 10,000 shares. California-based Rnc Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0% in NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC).

More recent Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Need To Know: Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019. Also Reuters.com published the news titled: “Aston Martin skids on market debut – Reuters” on October 02, 2018. Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Aston Martin Presents the DBS GT Zagato + at $8-M Per – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 2.20% or GBX 13 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 577.8. About 111,769 shares traded. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, makes, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company has market cap of 1.15 billion GBP. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.