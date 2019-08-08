NanoVibronix, Inc. (NAOV) EPS Estimated At $-0.20; Unity Biotechnology (UBX) Shorts Raised By 5.01%

Analysts expect NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) to report $-0.20 EPS on August, 13.After having $-0.40 EPS previously, NanoVibronix, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 6.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.03. About 1,258 shares traded. NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) had an increase of 5.01% in short interest. UBX’s SI was 5.24 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.01% from 4.99M shares previously. With 245,300 avg volume, 21 days are for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)’s short sellers to cover UBX’s short positions. The SI to Unity Biotechnology Inc’s float is 25.47%. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 631,064 shares traded or 115.77% up from the average. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) has declined 51.94% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.94% the S&P500. Some Historical UBX News: 14/05/2018 UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development; 14/05/2018 – UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. Appoints Camille Landis as Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development

More notable recent NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NanoVibronix Announces License Agreement with Ideal Medical International Limited for International Distribution of PainShield(R) and UroShield(R) – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NanoVibronix Announces Closing of $3.2 Million Private Placement – GlobeNewswire” published on June 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NanoVibronix Signs with Exclusive Distributor in Switzerland for UroShield® – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAOV) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NanoVibronix Announces Planned Launch of CBD Patch and Cream for PainShield® Designed to Amplify Therapeutic Effect – GlobeNewswire” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “NanoVibronix Announces Planned Launch Of CBD Patch, Cream – Benzinga” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

NanoVibronix, Inc., through its subsidiary, NanoVibronix Ltd., focuses on the manufacture and sale of noninvasive biological response-activating devices that target wound healing and pain therapy. The company has market cap of $12.47 million. The Company’s products include WoundShield, a patch therapeutic ultrasound device, which facilitates tissue regeneration and wound healing; PainShield, a disposable patch therapeutic ultrasound technology to treat pain, muscle spasm, and joint contractures; and UroShield, an ultrasound product to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm in urinary catheters, enhance antibiotic efficacy, and decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products in the United States, Israel, Europe, India, and internationally through distributor agreements.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company has market cap of $297.46 million. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.