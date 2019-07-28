Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS) Analysts See $-0.01 EPS; Jacobs Levy Equity Management Has Upped Its Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) Stake

Analysts expect Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS) to report $-0.01 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Nanotech Security Corp.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 5.49% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $0.48. About 5,000 shares traded. Nanotech Security Corp. (CVE:NTS) has 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc increased Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP) stake by 34.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc acquired 32,430 shares as Chesapeake Lodging Tr (CHSP)’s stock rose 6.18%. The Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 126,545 shares with $3.52 million value, up from 94,115 last quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Tr now has $1.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.1. About 336,140 shares traded. Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) has risen 2.69% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CHSP News: 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 41c; 01/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE LODGING 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C, EST. 41C; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Net $62.9M-Net $69.4M; 07/03/2018 Chesapeake Lodging Trust Declares Dividend for the First Quarter; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust to Release Earnings for Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 RevPar Up 3% to 5%; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO/Share $2.33-$2.43; 01/05/2018 – Chesapeake Lodging Trust Sees 2018 EPS $1.06-EPS $1.17

Since February 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $45,169 activity. Nuechterlein Jeffrey D bought 1,500 shares worth $45,169.

Among 2 analysts covering Chesapeake Lodging (NYSE:CHSP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chesapeake Lodging had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, February 22 report.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc decreased Univar Inc stake by 142,740 shares to 150,527 valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 351,572 shares and now owns 123,409 shares. Chimerix Inc (NASDAQ:CMRX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CHSP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 57.01 million shares or 1.89% less from 58.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De holds 14,761 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19 shares. Element Cap Ltd, New York-based fund reported 10,135 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 18,089 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability reported 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested in 2,130 shares. Bokf Na owns 0.07% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 100,843 shares. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division has invested 0% in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP). Alliancebernstein LP holds 161,807 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 0% invested in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) for 39,038 shares. 54,866 are owned by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America. Invesco holds 0.01% or 709,766 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 27,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research stated it has 37,107 shares.

Nanotech Security Corp., an optics company, engages in the design and commercialization of security products and solutions in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.10 million. It operates through two divisions, Optics and Tactical. It currently has negative earnings. The Optics segment designs, makes, and markets nano-optic optical variable devices and optical thin film products for use in the authentication and enhancement applications across a range of markets, such as banknotes, secure government documents, commercial branding, and the pharmaceutical industry.