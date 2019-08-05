Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Rose While Blackstone Group LP Has Decreased Holding by $46.00 Million; Shikiar Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $1.43 Million as Stock Value Rose

Shikiar Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc sold 7,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 100,259 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.04M, down from 107,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.11% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 percent drop in first-quarter net profit, lags forecasts; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops 200 points as Apple drags tech lower; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to expand secure wireless chip beyond payments- The Information; 16/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Apple on May 15 for “Remote control systems that can distinguish stray light sources”; 09/04/2018 – Apple Now Globally Powered by 100 % Renewable Energy; 07/03/2018 – China’s Apple Trade Would Keep Doctor Away for 164 Million Years; 25/05/2018 – A U.S. jury on Thursday said Samsung should pay $539 million to Apple for copying patented smartphone features. via @cnbctech; 28/05/2018 – APPLE TO ADOPT OLED FOR ALL NEW IPHONE MODELS IN 2019: ETNEWS; 03/04/2018 – Apple poaches top AI executive from Google

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.54% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 670,684 shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK

Shikiar Asset Management Inc, which manages about $319.33 million and $238.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allogene Therapeutics Inc by 12,585 shares to 51,785 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 29,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 524,400 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $471.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

