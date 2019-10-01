Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stake Has Lifted by Cadian Capital Management Lp; China Mobile LTD (CHL) Holder Thornburg Investment Management Lowered Holding

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in China Mobile Ltd (CHL) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 41,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 141,983 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.43M, down from 183,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in China Mobile Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $169.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 839,507 shares traded or 18.00% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 20/05/2018 – China Mobile End-April Subscribers at 899.7 Mln (Table); 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE: TO ACTIVELY EXPLORE OVERSEAS MARKETS; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – ORDINARY FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK$1.582 PER SHARE WAS PROPOSED; 20/04/2018 – China Mobile’s Profit Gains as It Adds Millions of Users a Month; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE FY NET INCOME 114.28B YUAN, EST. 113.77B YUAN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD 0941.HK – AS AT 31 MARCH 2018, TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS AROUND 899 MLN; 20/04/2018 – CHINA MOBILE 1Q NET INCOME 25.8B YUAN, EST. 26B YUAN; 10/04/2018 – MediaTek Announces NB-IoT R14 Rate Enhancement Test with China Mobile to Drive Real-World IoT Applications; 16/03/2018 – China Mobile 5G Innovation Center Hong Kong Open Lab Grand Opening

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 170.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 962,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 1.53 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.35M, up from 565,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $765.24 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.59. About 312,754 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 281,167 shares to 16,825 shares, valued at $385,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 698,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.33, from 3.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold NSTG shares while 27 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 29.95 million shares or 45.09% less from 54.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 35,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advsr Ltd Company has 56,802 shares. Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.01% or 16,320 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Ameritas Investment owns 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 2,833 shares. Castleark Management Lc holds 0.27% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 230,075 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Principal Financial Gp stated it has 20,213 shares. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 2.49M shares for 1.48% of their portfolio. Raymond James Assoc reported 14,149 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandler Cap Mngmt reported 92,334 shares. 55,736 were accumulated by Harbourvest Prtnrs Ltd. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Morgan Stanley holds 3.24 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 9,079 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 1.06 million shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $71.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 22,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,159 shares, and has risen its stake in Adr.