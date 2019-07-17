Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Lowered Its Position by $46.00 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Mueller Wtr Prods (MWA) Market Value Declined, Blb&B Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $312,200

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $30.46. About 70,513 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Blb&B Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (MWA) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc sold 31,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 193,222 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, down from 224,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. It closed at $9.68 lastly. It is down 20.83% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MWA News: 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $875.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – S&P REVISES MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Mueller Water Products To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MUELLER WATER TO Ba2 FROM Ba3; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.4% Position in Mueller Water; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CONVERSION MARGIN TO RANGE BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Mueller Water 2Q Adj EPS 12c; 17/04/2018 – Mueller Water Products Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER 2Q ADJ EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 07/05/2018 – MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS INC MWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 7 TO 9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res owns 25,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 292,336 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Limited Liability Com reported 0.3% stake. Sandler Mngmt accumulated 106,400 shares or 0.2% of the stock. International Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 16,601 shares. Platinum Investment Mgmt Limited, Australia-based fund reported 162,563 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.05% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 48,282 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings owns 0.01% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 468,906 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 9,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 37,854 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.92M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 221,848 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Financial Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $43.80 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 GRAY R BRADLEY sold $445,537 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 20,000 shares. 2.00M NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) shares with value of $43.24 million were sold by Clarus Lifesciences II – L.P..

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $184.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Analysts await Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 5.26% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.19 per share. MWA’s profit will be $31.67M for 12.10 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Water Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold MWA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 125.81 million shares or 0.44% less from 126.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company has 66,997 shares. New York-based Teton Advsrs has invested 0.13% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 179,875 shares. 775,705 are owned by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Franklin Resources reported 0.05% stake. Menta Cap Ltd Liability reported 18,231 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Inc holds 0.46% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) or 1.66M shares. Jennison has 721,373 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Advsr Lc has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 69 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 0.78% or 8.17M shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has 0% invested in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) for 234,052 shares. Bluestein R H has 10,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carroll Associates invested 0% in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA). Caxton Assoc LP stated it has 15,904 shares.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27M and $850.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX) by 14,608 shares to 143,541 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).